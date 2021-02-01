Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.80 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 52.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Anyswap has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $140,901.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 102.7% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00142493 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037974 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,443,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

