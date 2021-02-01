Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AON were worth $51,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 193.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 36.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,471,000 after buying an additional 72,398 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $203.10 on Monday. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

