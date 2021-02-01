Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 13,240,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of AIV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. 5,325,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,231. The firm has a market cap of $567.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,356,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,197,000 after purchasing an additional 274,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,604,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,430,000 after buying an additional 84,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,368.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,259,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,164,000 after buying an additional 6,764,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 23.4% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,652,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,317,000 after buying an additional 1,261,396 shares in the last quarter.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

