APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Takes $40.82 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,821,000. Alibaba Group makes up 19.7% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.32. 232,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $696.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

