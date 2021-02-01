Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,779. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

