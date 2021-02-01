Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51,075 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1,655.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.05. 275,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

