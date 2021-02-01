Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 27,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 258.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

LMT traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,479. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

