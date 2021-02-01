Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $45,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $173.92. The stock had a trading volume of 48,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.58. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

