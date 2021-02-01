Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $68.58. 13,328,215 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.