Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.31. 602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,784. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

