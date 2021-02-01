Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,881,000.

MDY stock traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $434.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,874. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $452.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.65.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

