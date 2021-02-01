Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,938 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 239.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.98. 268,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,058. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

