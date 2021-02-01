Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 307.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,893,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.42. 195,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,358. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $354.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

