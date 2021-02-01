Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in January

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 298.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $17.34 on Monday. Appen has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

