Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.09 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post sales of $76.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $81.35 billion. Apple reported sales of $58.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $336.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.19 billion to $343.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $348.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $339.49 billion to $355.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 14,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 240,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.