Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,561 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.8% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

