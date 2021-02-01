Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $154.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.33.

AAPL opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 278.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 297.7% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after acquiring an additional 474,690 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 322.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 70,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 298.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

