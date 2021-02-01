Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

APTX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of APTX stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 63,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.