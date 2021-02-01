Aptiv (APTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APTV opened at $133.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $152.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.74.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

