ARAW 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 89.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 90.3% against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a market cap of $26,078.37 and $44.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.44 or 0.00864280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.73 or 0.04370960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020037 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

