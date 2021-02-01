ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Trading Up 8.2%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 312,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 317,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $55,801.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,758 shares in the company, valued at $466,667.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $237,199.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657. 18.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

