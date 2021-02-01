ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.52. 876,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 594,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.81.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.18.

In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARCA biopharma stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 598,364.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.86% of ARCA biopharma worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.