Arcblock Reaches One Day Volume of $7.09 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and $7.09 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.90 or 0.00875906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00051620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.67 or 0.04389015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019956 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.