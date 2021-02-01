Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $39.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 298,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,442,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,867,000 after purchasing an additional 94,867 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 818,577 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,805,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,798,000 after purchasing an additional 69,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

