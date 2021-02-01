Archer DAO Governance Token Price Tops $2.36 (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00006990 BTC on major exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $14.73 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,235,727 tokens. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.