Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 9.9%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.18. Approximately 515,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 537,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

