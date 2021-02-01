Argus Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by Argus from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.77.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.