Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $194.07 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,040,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,623.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

