Argyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 52.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,814,000 after buying an additional 310,890 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Corning by 225.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 235,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

