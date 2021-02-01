Argyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after buying an additional 1,947,227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LW stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

