Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $175.66 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

