Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,241,000 after purchasing an additional 736,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6,662.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 618,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,707 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Barnes Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on B. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

B opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

