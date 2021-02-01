Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.9% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,056.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.