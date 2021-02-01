Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

MDT stock opened at $111.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

