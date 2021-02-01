Arizona State Retirement System Has $22.74 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,525 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $96.68 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

