Arizona State Retirement System Has $27.28 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,525,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134,452 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of GE opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

