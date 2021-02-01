Arizona State Retirement System Has $35 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $166.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.44 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

