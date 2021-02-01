Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 47,848 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 493,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 138,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Oracle by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 221,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

