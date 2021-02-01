Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,008,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 163,826 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $87.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.