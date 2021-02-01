Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in BlackRock by 13.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $701.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

