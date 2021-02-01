Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $271.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

