Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,472 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,876,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $317.00 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

