Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,472 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $9,207,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $317.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.64 and its 200-day moving average is $341.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

