Arizona State Retirement System Sells 37,819 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 650,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of -558.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

