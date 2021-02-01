Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,068 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $361.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.04 and a 200-day moving average of $339.51. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

