Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,124 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,401 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $458.77 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.76 and a 200 day moving average of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

