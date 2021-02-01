Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,348,000 after buying an additional 36,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.