Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 185,804,100 shares changing hands.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

