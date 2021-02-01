Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Up 6.1%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.11 and last traded at $151.32. 297,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 237,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $121.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

