Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 475 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 282.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

